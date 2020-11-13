California Is Second State To Reach 1-million COVID Cases

Sacramento, CA — Following Texas earlier this week, California has unfortunately surpassed 1-million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It is according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 20-million COVID-19 tests have now been administered in the state since March, and the positivity rate is 4.87-percent. There have been 18,135 deaths.

Over 1-million tests have been administered in the state in just the past week. There have been 47,262 new cases and 275 deaths during that period.

California had its first confirmed COVID-19 related death on February 6 in Santa Clara County.

Tuolumne County had 55 new cases yesterday. It is currently in the “moderate” orange tier, but is anticipating to move to the “substantial” red tier next week.