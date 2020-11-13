Winter Weather Advisory For Sierra Nevada

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

Sonora, CA — Periods of heavy snow are expected in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the Sierra from 10am-10pm. It is specifically for elevations of 6,000 feet and above. Most areas will see between 2-5 inches of snow, with some localized areas seeing up to 10 inches. The lower elevations of the Sierra foothills can expect rainfall, especially during the evening commute time. Dry conditions are then anticipated on Saturday and Sunday.

Caltrans reports that area mountain passes, Highway 108 Sonora and Highway 4 Ebbetts, will remain closed through the weekend.