Sunny
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels Camp Looks To Fill Open Council Seat

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Angels Camp City Hall

Angels Camp City Hall

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — With Amanda Folendorf joining the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, the City of Angels Camp is taking applications for her soon to open council seat.

 

The council appointment will take effect on January 5, the date Folendorf will be sworn onto the board of supervisors, and run through 2022. Interested applicants are asked to submit an application and cover letter by December 10, and candidates will be interviewed during the council meeting on December 15. You must live in the city limits, be a registered voter, and should commit to attending the 24 regular meetings each year, along with special meetings and workshops. Council members receive a $300 stipend per month.

 

Applications are available at City Hall at 200 Monte Verde Street, Suite B, or online at angelscamp.gov. You can also request an application by emailing susanwenger@angelscamp.gov.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 