Angels Camp Looks To Fill Open Council Seat

Angels Camp City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — With Amanda Folendorf joining the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, the City of Angels Camp is taking applications for her soon to open council seat.

The council appointment will take effect on January 5, the date Folendorf will be sworn onto the board of supervisors, and run through 2022. Interested applicants are asked to submit an application and cover letter by December 10, and candidates will be interviewed during the council meeting on December 15. You must live in the city limits, be a registered voter, and should commit to attending the 24 regular meetings each year, along with special meetings and workshops. Council members receive a $300 stipend per month.

Applications are available at City Hall at 200 Monte Verde Street, Suite B, or online at angelscamp.gov. You can also request an application by emailing susanwenger@angelscamp.gov.