Thanking Veterans For Their Service

Flags in downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Flags have been placed around downtown Sonora in recognition of Veterans Day.

Also, to thank those who have served, effective today, the National Park Service is implementing a new program allowing all military veterans, and their immediate families, free entrance into all national parks and wildlife refuges. For more information, click here.

The State of California is also allowing free admission today at all state parks for active military members and veterans.

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a Veteran’s Day Proclamation. You can read it below:

On November 11 each year, we pay tribute to those who served this nation

as members of our armed forces.

This holiday initially commemorated the end of World War I, which came at

the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. One

year later, Americans celebrated the first Armistice Day, and it became a

national holiday in 1938. In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War,

President Eisenhower renamed it Veterans Day to honor and

commemorate veterans of all wars.

Today, nearly 1.6 million veterans live and work in our state, and many more

Californians have close family members who are veterans. These individuals

continue to serve their communities as small business owners, civic leaders,

first responders, volunteers, mentors and in countless other roles and

professions.

We set aside this day to recognize the personal sacrifices American heroes

have made to defend our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees, but

also to recognize the enduring respect they deserve every day. Some

members of our veteran population experience homelessness, mental

health disorders and other challenges after military service. In our boundless

gratitude for their service, we must continue our efforts to support veterans

and address these important issues.

In the words of President Truman, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant

women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have

earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

The ongoing pandemic will alter the way we recognize Veterans Day this

year in many parts of the state. Though it restricts or prevents the parades,

picnics and other gatherings that have become tradition over the

decades, it cannot and will not diminish our love, respect and continued

support for veterans.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do

hereby proclaim November 11, 2020, as “Veterans Day.”