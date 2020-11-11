Tuolumne Public Health Reports 68 Active COVID-19 Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports four new COVID-19 Cases, all are in isolation. Sonora High School reported a student and a staff member have tested positive. Sonora Union High School District Superintendent Ed Pelfrey sent a notice stating the last date of known exposure at the school was Tuesday, November 3rd, a Gold Group Day. Individuals that were determined to be close contacts to the individuals who tested positive will be notified to quarantine by Public Health. Next week the school is scheduled to have in-person learning students increase to two days per week from one day per week.

Tuolumne Public Health states “As expected, the metrics from that week, based on Episode Date, exceeded the number of cases allowed to remain in the Orange Tier.” The State of California specifies that a move to a more restrictive tier takes place when a county exceeds the number of new cases and/or test positivity rate for two consecutive weeks. Public Health expects the number of cases reported during the week of November 1-November 7 will also exceed 21 cases meaning the county can expect to move to the Red Tier level next week on Tuesday, November 17.

Once a county moves into a more restrictive tier, businesses have three days to make the modifications to their business practices to remain in compliance. That implementation date would be Friday, November 20. Public Health is working with the Tuolumne County Innovation and Business Assistance Department to provide technical assistance to businesses that may be affected by the tier change. More Blueprint business details are here, the Blueprint “Dimmer Framework” which provides an overview of what changes in the different tiers is in this pdf file here.

Tuolumne Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as detailed here.

One of the new COVID-19 positive cases identified yesterday is an inmate at Sierra Conservation Center. There are 14 recovered inmates included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases that do not count against the county for business restrictions. In the past 14 days 9 staff members, who may or may not be Tuolumne County residents, have tested positive for COIVD-19.

This week Stanislaus County is undergoing county tier adjudication with the California Department of Public Health to not move from Red to the most restrictive Purple tier.

Tuolumne County’s new cases include a male under the age of 20, a male in his 30’s, a male in his 50’s and a female in her 70’s. Two individuals have been released from isolation, including one previously hospitalized case.

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,668, total positive 364, active cases 68, total recovered 273, hospitalized 1. A total of 15 inmates, 14 who have recovered included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. The test site will be open on regular hours on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11. The Sonora State testing site is seeing a large turnout, so while some walk-ins may be accepted, pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure that you can get tested when you arrive.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 15 11/9 2 1 Amador 37 11/9 10 2 Calaveras 12 11/10 7 0 Mariposa 6 11/10 0 3 Madera 417 11/10 24 6 Merced 621 11/9 53 33 Mono 155 11/10 4 NA San Joaquin 1040 11/10 88 55/14 Stanislaus 545 11/9 87 64/16 Tuolumne 68 11/10 4 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 10(+2) 25 0 Amador 296(+6) 348 15 Calaveras 340(+8) 373 21 Mariposa 80 (+2) 88 2 Madera 4,837(+22) 5,330 76 Merced 9,408(+41) 10,193 164 Mono 176(+13) 346 2 San Joaquin 21,453 (+70) 22,993 500 Stanislaus 17,596 (12) 18,549 408 Tuolumne 273(+3) 364 8

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. People are encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or close contact with others outside of your household, and test routinely if you work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if you have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

Quarantine is for individuals who have had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and are waiting for test results or for anyone with symptoms waiting for test results. In general quarantine lasts 14 days if there are no symptoms and a negative test. Isolation is for COVID-19 positive individuals, with or without symptoms to prevent spreading the infection.

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community