Mountain Passes Will Remain Temporarily Closed Following Snow

Highway 4 - east gate Lake Alpine View Photo

Caltrans indicates that officials have assessed the local mountain passes, and they will stay temporarily closed, likely at least through the remainder of the week.

Pictured is the snow gate on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass on the east side of Lake Alpine. An estimated 6-8 inches of snow had fallen in that area by late Sunday. Caltrans reports that both Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass remain closed due to the snowfall and freezing temperatures. Highway 120 Tioga Pass remains closed inside Yosemite National Park.

It is unclear when they will reopen, but it is unlikely to be this week, according to Caltrans officials, with more snow anticipated this Thursday or Friday. This is the time of the year when the passes often open and close ahead of a full seasonal closure, based on snowpack conditions.