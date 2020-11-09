Trump: November Is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

President Donald Trump View Photo

President Trump issued a statement that November 2020 is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Throughout this month, we come together as a Nation and pledge our heartfelt support for Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. As we pray for their comfort and strength, we also hold in our hearts friends and family we have lost to this cruel disease, and promise to never waiver in our resolve to one day find a cure.

Millions of Americans have had their lives altered by an Alzheimer’s diagnosis in their family or among their friends. This disease not only robs men and women of their treasured memories, but also disrupts their ability to live as they had once before. Currently, the families of the nearly 6 million Americans living with this devastating disease carry the brutal weight of watching a loved one lose cognitive abilities and struggle with dementia.

That is why, as a national family, we must remain unrelenting in our efforts to provide men and women diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease the promise of hope. Medical research is vital to ensuring that we continue making strides to improve early detection and develop treatments. Last year, I signed into law a $1 billion increase in Alzheimer’s research funding. This investment is a massive—and critical—part of my Administration’s focused commitment to supporting people living with Alzheimer’s today while also rewriting the futures of millions more who are projected to develop the condition over the next forty years. This is a national effort involving doctors, researchers, scientists, advocates, nurses, caregivers, family, and friends, and we will remain resolute in our mission.

Throughout this month of November, we solemnly remember the precious lives lost to Alzheimer’s disease. We also express our gratitude to the caregivers devoting themselves to ministering to both those coping with a diagnosis and their families adjusting to the difficult realities of this condition. The First Lady and I hold all those affected by this challenging condition close to our hearts, and pledge our commitment to finding a cure.”

