Countywide Striping To Commence Next Week

Road Work Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – A countrywide roadway stripping program will begin next week with work being done in several communities.

The Tuolumne County Department of Public Works’ has contracted with Central Striping Service, Inc., out of Rancho Cordova. Its crews will be performing road lane striping on various county-maintained roads in the communities of Columbia, Jamestown, Sonora, East Sonora, Soulsbyville, and Crystal Falls.

The work will begin on Monday, November 9th, and continue for approximately two weeks, weather dependent. County road officials relay that there will be minor delays in the vicinity of work, as the stripes are being painted. They ask motorists to use caution, obey signage, and slowdown in the cone zones.