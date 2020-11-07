Curtain Rod Used As Weapon In Sonora Assault

Sonora, CA – A Sonora property owner was surprised when he found a trespasser on his land sparking an assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack took place early Thursday morning on Silver Pine Drive. Upon their arrival Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies found the property owner holding down the alleged trespasser. While questioning the two men, deputies learned that 69-year-old Joshua Bigelow and the victim did not know each other.

The property owner detailed that when he spotted Bigelow, he confronted him, ordering him to leave. Instead, Bigelow with a large, wooden curtain rod in hand, allegedly broke out the victim’s car window and then attacked him. Deputies say Bigelow started repeatedly striking the victim with the curtain rod and causing visible injury to his head and face.

In the end, the property owner was able to overtake Bigelow and hold him down until deputies got on the scene.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, trespassing, and vandalism on a $40,000 bond.