Public Input Wanted To Assist Angels Camp Utilities In Securing Grant Funding

Angels Camp, CA – The City of Angels Camp and two utilities are seeking the public’s feedback to assist them in securing grant funds.

A virtual town hall meeting regarding the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan will be hosted by the Utica Water and Power Authority, Union Public Utilities District, and the city. They are in the process of developing a Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The three agencies are members of a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) and are equal partners in this planning process. Once the plan is completed, it will qualify the agencies to apply for millions in grant funding from state and federal sources.

The public’s input is needed to help identify hazards in the Angels Camp and Murphys area. To take part, click here to complete a survey where various natural hazards can be ranked. Participants will be asked to identify natural hazards including wildfire, flooding, drought, earthquakes, landslides, climate change, extreme heat/cold/wind, among others in the area. Participants are then asked to list preparedness actions they have taken or may take, to prepare for disasters. The JPA defines hazard mitigation as the effort to take proactive measures to lessen the impact of disasters and reduce the loss of life and property. They relay that by understanding what natural hazards residents in Calaveras County face and how those hazards can impact the county by damaging or destroying property or injuring people, they can look for ways to protect people and property from the impact of these hazards.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17th. It will be streamed live at facebook.com/CalaverasOES, on the Calaveras OES YouTube channel, and can be joined via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95510669495?pwd=OGlXalVIMTBNRG5XeGN6czA2UFNkZz09. For more information, contact UWPA at (209) 736-9419 or admin@uticapower.net.