Roadwork On Highway 49, 108,120

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 49 from Bragg Road/Stork Road to Highway 4 pavement work continues on the left and right shoulder. The work may cause five-minute delays between 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 be aware of slope repair and clearing in the shoulder area and right turn lane. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

On Highway 120 from Hopper Street to Ferretti Road expect shoulder work on both sides of the road. The work at mile marker 32.3 is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

At the Campo Seco Turnpike to Andrew Lane on Highway 26 at mile marker 16 and 17 on Tuesday, January 19 tree work will limit traffic to one-way. The Calaveras County roadwork may delay traffic about five minutes between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.