Recreational Cannabis Sales Up For Discussion At Sonora Council Meeting

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will debate whether to create a framework to allow recreational marijuana sales within the city.

The city currently allows two business permits for medical marijuana sales in certain zones. The proposal up for discussion tonight would expand it to three permits and allow it to be either recreational or medicinal sales. The businesses would still be prohibited from operating within 600 feet of a school, youth center, daycare or church. Last month the Sonora Planning Commission recommended that the proposal be denied, with a 4-1 vote. The first reading of the ordinance will be voted on tonight, and if approved, a required second reading will go up for a vote on November 16.

Also tonight the council will review downtown street banners proposed by Vision Sonora and whether to suspend the three hour parking restrictions in the downtown district during the holiday season.

The meeting starts at 5pm via Zoom.

