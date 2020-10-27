Sonora Fatal Crash Involved Four Children, Driver Arrested For DUI/Vehicular Manslaughter

Sonora, CA — A 19-year-old Sonora man has been arrested for DUI and Vehicular Manslaughter after a fatal crash on Phoenix Lake Road in Sonora that involved four children — all flown from the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation into the collision, the name of a Sonora female pronounced dead at the scene is not being released, according to Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. The head-on collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near Bear Cub Drive. Macho details that 19-year-old Augustus Matthew Marinovich was driving a 2002 Toyota pickup westbound on Phoenix Lake Road at a high rate of speed. Due to his intoxication level, Machado states, Marinovich lost control of his truck and smashed head-on into a 1996 Suzuki SUV. It was being driven by a 33-year-old Sonora woman with four children passengers, all under the age of 14. Machado details, “After the impact, life-saving attempts were made to assist the female driver, however, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. All four juveniles in the vehicle suffered major injuries and were transported by air ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.”

Machado did not have an update on the children’s conditions and did not know their relationship with the deceased woman. Marinovich also suffered major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.