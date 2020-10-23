Mostly sunny
Calaveras SAR Holds Mock Rescue Training

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras SAR Training

Calaveras County, CA — The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team was out conducting afternoon and evening training near the Stanislaus River.

Some of the training was specific to the upcoming winter months, such as treatment for hypothermic victims. Sgt. Greg Stark reports that other exercises included incident command/search management and low angle rescue. The training concluded with a nighttime mock search that ended with the extrication of a victim by way of a stokes litter (wire basket used to transport someone by foot).

The search and rescue team is made up of volunteers throughout the community. Applications are continually being accepted. All training is required and a background check is required. Contact Sgt. Stark at 209-754-6500 for more information.

