Parrotts Ferry Road Repairs To Impact Traffic

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Columbia, CA – Commuters could face delays on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area into November.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be doing patch paving repairs on the roadway, between Marble Quarry Road and the Parrotts Ferry Bridge for the next three weeks.

The work begins Thursday, October 22nd, and runs until Friday, November 13th, and will impact the morning commute. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., each day. There will be one-way traffic with flaggers in place.

Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays. Travelers are asked to obey all signage and slow down where road crews and equipment are in the cone zones.