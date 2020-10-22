Mostly cloudy
70.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Parrotts Ferry Road Repairs To Impact Traffic

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road work with flaggers

Road work with flaggers

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA – Commuters could face delays on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area into November.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be doing patch paving repairs on the roadway, between Marble Quarry Road and the Parrotts Ferry Bridge for the next three weeks.

The work begins Thursday, October 22nd, and runs until Friday, November 13th, and will impact the morning commute. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., each day. There will be one-way traffic with flaggers in place.

Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays. Travelers are asked to obey all signage and slow down where road crews and equipment are in the cone zones.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 