Update: Fire In Sonora

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:35 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that Columbia aircraft and ground crews have stopped the forward rate of the Rugged Fire that is burning on Eagle Ridge Road, off Tuolumne Road in Sonora.

The flames broke out in a mulch pile at the Green Works, LLC. drop off-center, located in the 18600 block of Eagle Ridge Road, off Tuolumne Road, and then spread to about a quarter-acre of grass. Crews will remain on scene to gain full containment and mopping up for the next hour. As reported below this is the second time this pile has caught on fire.

Update at 2 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the blaze, now dubbed the “Rugged Fire,” ignited in a mulch pile at Green Works, LLC. drop off-center located in the 18600 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, off Tuolumne Road in Sonora. The flames spread to some nearby grass and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire along Eagle Ridge Road, off Tuolumne Road in Sonora.

CAL Fire reports the flames ignited in a mulch pile at the Green Works, LLC. drop off-center located in the 18600 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. This is the same pile where a fire broke out this Saturday, as reported here.

An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.