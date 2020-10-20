Getting The Passes Ready For Winter

Replacing Snow Poles On Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photos

Sonora, CA — While seasonal rain and snow have yet to arrive in the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada, Caltrans is busy this week preparing mountain passes for the coming winter months.

Last year Sonora, Ebbetts and Tioga passes all temporarily closed for the first time during the last week of September due to high country snow. The full seasonal closure in 2019 later took effect following a heavy winter storm on Thanksgiving Day.

Taking advantage of the current warm and dry conditions, Caltrans reports that crews have been out this week replacing snow poles and other related equipment on Highway 108 Sonora Pass. The poles are on the side of the roadway and allow for motorists to see the edge in the event of snowfall. Be prepared for the additional activity if heading over the pass this week.