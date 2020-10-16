Calaveras Reports Its Seventeenth Death Linked To COVID-19

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-16-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health is reporting one new death and two new cases of coronavirus in the county.

This brings the county’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 17 with 13 of those stemming from an outbreak at the Avalon Health Care San Andreas, as reported here last week. The deceased is a male over the age of 65 who resided in District 1. State HIPAA privacy rules prohibit any additional information from being released about this individual.

Public health also reported two additional cases including one male between 18-49 years of age and one male over the age of 65. Both cases reside in District 5.

Currently, the county has a total of 333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 made up of 184 females and 149 males with 138 of those cases in the 18 to 49 age range. There are 6 active cases and 310 that have since recovered. Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange/tier 3) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system for reopening businesses.