Two Additional Deaths Linked To Calaveras Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers 10-9-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health reports two additional COVID-19 deaths linked to a San Andreas nursing home bringing the county’s total deaths to 16.

The deceased are two females over the age of 65 who resided in District 1. Both tested positive for coronavirus at the Avalon Health Care San Andreas and were unable to recover. Due to HIPAA privacy rules, no additional information regarding these individuals is being released.

Health officials also report one new case of COVID-19 involving a male between 50 to 64 years of age who resides in District 1. Currently, the county has a total of 330 confirmed cases with 184 being females and 146 males. The age group with the most cases is those 18-49 at 136 followed by 113 in the 65 plus age range. There are 8 active cases and 306 that have since recovered. Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange/tier 3) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system.

Heading into the flu season, Calaveras Public Health is offering free shots. The no-cost drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calaveras High School. The clinic is for those 10 years of age and older.