Calaveras Spared From PG&E PSPS

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Wilseyville, CA — 262 Calaveras County PG&E customers were bracing to lose power last night, but it never happened.

Calaveras was removed from PG&E’s planned power outage at the last minute after reassessing the weather conditions. Statewide, around 45,000 customers have been impacted by the latest PSPS. PG&E is planning to have everyone restored by late today.

The main areas impacted in the Sierra foothills include parts of Nevada, Butte and Yuba counties, and in the Bay Area, parts of Napa, Contra Costa, Solano and San Mateo counties.