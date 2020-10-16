Mostly cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Spared From PG&E PSPS

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outage Map

PG&E Power Outage Map

Photo Icon View Photo

Wilseyville, CA — 262 Calaveras County PG&E customers were bracing to lose power last night, but it never happened.

Calaveras was removed from PG&E’s planned power outage at the last minute after reassessing the weather conditions. Statewide, around 45,000 customers have been impacted by the latest PSPS. PG&E is planning to have everyone restored by late today.

The main areas impacted in the Sierra foothills include parts of Nevada, Butte and Yuba counties, and in the Bay Area, parts of Napa, Contra Costa, Solano and San Mateo counties.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 