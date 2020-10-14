Sunny
84.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Vehicle Fire In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Update at 12:13m: Air and ground resources were successful in controlling a fully engulfed motorhome fire in Calaveras County in the 5600 block of Railroad Flat Road. No injuries have been reported, but be prepared for activity in the area while mop-up continues. Air resources are returning back to Columbia.

Original story posted at 11:48am: Railroad Flat, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vehicle fire in Calaveras County.

It is reportedly a fully engulfed motorhome home fire in the 5600 block of Railroad Flat Road. No injuries have been reported, but be prepared for activity in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 