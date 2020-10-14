Update: Vehicle Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 12:13m: Air and ground resources were successful in controlling a fully engulfed motorhome fire in Calaveras County in the 5600 block of Railroad Flat Road. No injuries have been reported, but be prepared for activity in the area while mop-up continues. Air resources are returning back to Columbia.

Original story posted at 11:48am: Railroad Flat, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vehicle fire in Calaveras County.

It is reportedly a fully engulfed motorhome home fire in the 5600 block of Railroad Flat Road. No injuries have been reported, but be prepared for activity in the area.