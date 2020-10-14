Body Of Man Found Behind Sonora Senior Center Identified

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police have identified the body of a white adult male that was found dead behind the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road earlier this summer.

Sonora Police detailed to Clarke Broadcasting that the deceased is 55-year-old David Wirtanen who was known to be a transient in the area. His body was found behind the building at the end of July. As earlier reported here, a woman walked into the police department and reported that she had discovered a body at the center. Officers headed to the scene and found the deceased. At the time, it was unclear how long the remains had been there, as decomposition had set in, according to police. It was noted that the death did not appear to be suspicious.

The Tuolumne County Coroner took over the investigation. Results from an autopsy and toxicology report have determined that Wirtanen died of natural causes, ruling out any no foul play, details police.