Sonora Police Chief Reports Finding Of Deceased Person

Sonora, CA — Although there are not many details yet available to share, Sonora Police say early Tuesday, they were alerted by a person who came across human remains behind a local building.

“We don’t have many details at this point, but shortly after midnight, a citizen arrived at the police department to report locating what she believed to be a deceased male behind the Senior Center on Greenley Road,” shares Chief Turu VanderWiel.

“Officers responded and unfortunately confirmed there was in fact a deceased body of a Caucasian male adult lying on the back decking area. His identity is unknown at this point and he is believed to be between the age of 55-65 years old.”

The chief indicates it is currently unknown how long the man had been deceased but obvious signs of death had set in; as there was no indication of foul play, the body was turned over to the Tuolumne County Coroner for the initial death investigation.

He adds, “We suspect the individual may have been a member of the homeless community but until we are able to identify him we cannot be sure.”