Multiple Fires Burning Along Highway 4 In Calaveras County

Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are battling what was first reported as multiple fires along Highway 4 in Calaveras county.

CAL Fire reports that the grass fires just west of Horseshoe Road and the Diamond XX subdivision in the Copperopolis area. The multiple fires have grown into one fire that is five acres in size and moving at a moderate spread. No structures are threatened at this time. The CHP is reporting that the fire may have been started by a pickup truck that pulled off the roadway onto some dry grass and that ignited the fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.