Red Flag Warning For The Mother Lode & Stanislaus National Forest

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, from 11 PM Wednesday to 11 AM Friday.

A separate Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 5 AM Wednesday to 11 AM Friday.

Gusty north to east winds, ranging from fifteen to twenty-five mph, will develop Wednesday morning in the Central Valley, Delta, and Coastal Range, spreading into the northern and eastern foothills and mountains by Wednesday evening.

Periods of gusty winds, ranging from forty to fifty mph at times, will continue in every region through Friday morning.

Expect the minimum daytime humidity to be anywhere from 10 to 25 percent. The maximum overnight humidity will be between 20 and 45 percent.

The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and gusty winds during this period will result in critical fire weather conditions over much of Northern California.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.