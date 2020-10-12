Fire Weather Watch Issued For Mother Lode & The Stanislaus National Forest

Near Lyons Reservoir View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

A separate Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from late Tuesday night through Friday morning.

Gusty northerly and easterly winds are possible, ranging from fifteen to twenty-five mph, with gusts ranging from thirty to thirty-five mph.

The strongest winds will first develop on the western side of the Sacramento Valley, including portions of the Coastal Range on Wednesday morning with winds picking up in the mountains and foothills from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Gusty winds will increase again Thursday night into Friday.

Low daytime minimum humidity of ten to twenty-five percent and poor overnight maximum recoveries of twenty to forty-five mph are expected during this timeframe.

The combination of wind, low humidity, dry fuels, and above normal temperatures may result in critical fire weather conditions. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor myMotherLode.com for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Additionally, the Tuolumne County and Mariposa County Air Pollution Control Districts have extended their Air Quality Alerts through today, due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire, SQF Complex, and other wildfires throughout California.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. For Tuolumne County, call 1-209-533-5691. For Mariposa County, call 1-888-777-0377.