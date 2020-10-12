TUD Board Meets Tuesday

Sonora, CA — Four items are on the regular business portion of Tuesday’s Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Director’s meeting agenda.

The board will review the audited financial report for the year ending on June 30. In addition, they will review the annual Capacity Charges Report.

Later the board will vote on a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northern California District Council of Laborers Construction, Production and Maintenance Union 1130.

The Board will also hear an update on capital projects.

Tuesday’s online meeting starts at 2pm. You can view the agenda packet, detailing the different items, by clicking here.