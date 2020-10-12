Sunny
77.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TUD Board Meets Tuesday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
TUD Building

TUD Building

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Four items are on the regular business portion of Tuesday’s Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Director’s meeting agenda.

The board will review the audited financial report for the year ending on June 30. In addition, they will review the annual Capacity Charges Report.

Later the board will vote on a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northern California District Council of Laborers Construction, Production and Maintenance Union 1130.

The Board will also hear an update on capital projects.

Tuesday’s online meeting starts at 2pm. You can view the agenda packet, detailing the different items, by clicking here.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 