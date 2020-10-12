Storm Damage Repairs Getting Underway Near Hathaway Pines

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Hathaway Pines, CA — Work will take place over the next three weeks to repair damage done by a storm system in 2017.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that Utica Drive will be completely closed starting today and continuing through November 3. Crews will be removing trees and relocating a water line on a section of nearby Canyon View Drive.

A detour will be set up around the area. Residents will still be able to access properties via Canyon View Drive.

Crews will then return in the spring of 2021 to install a retaining wall below the embankment slide on Canyon View Drive.