Suspect Sought For Murder After Allegedly Running Down Man In Jamestown

Dylan Colby Moyle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The public’s help is being sought to catch a man wanted for murder after allegedly mowing down a man in Jamestown earlier this week – the CHP reveals this was not the suspect’s first attempt to allegedly harm the victim.

The wanted suspect is Dylan Colby Moyle, pictured in the image box. He is believed to be hiding in either Tuolumne or Stanislaus County. Moyle is wanted in connection with the death of 42-year-old Matthew Perry Winks who was found lying dead at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 7th Street last Saturday night.

As reported here on Wednesday, after asking for the public’s help to locate a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck was being sought in connection with a “suspicious death” involving a hit and run. Called in to assist with the case was the Central Division CHP Investigative Service Unit. Tips led to the truck being found, but at the time, the CHP would not give further details on the investigation.

Today, the CHP is once again seeking the public’s help to find the murder suspect, Moyle, and released more details surrounding the case. They disclosed that the suspect’s truck was found by the U.S Department of Forestry in the Twain Harte area, and it was seized for evidence. It along with footage from several surveillance cameras around the hit and run along with multiple witness’s testimonies led to multiple search warrants, providing enough evidence to obtain the murder warrant for Moyle.

During the investigation, officers discovered that about a week prior there had been another attempt on Wink’s life also involving a vehicle trying to run him over. The CHP adds that others who may have assisted Moyle with covering up the crime are being sought as well. Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Merced Communication Center at (209)356-2900 and ask for Investigator A. Palazuelos.