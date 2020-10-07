Truck Being Sought In Connection With Suspicious Death In Jamestown

Ford F-150 being sought in possible link to suspicious death View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The Sonora Unit of the CHP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a truck linked to a suspicious death in Jamestown.

Investigators released little information regarding the death, only revealing that it happened around 5th Avenue and 7th Street and not giving a date. They also did not indicate why the death was being considered “suspicious.” The picture in the image box is the white 1998 Ford F-150, with California license plate 8D44514 that detectives are seeking. They add that the vehicle will have damage to its right front and possibly its tailgate, which could also be completely gone.

The CHP details, “Investigators believe the vehicle is being concealed or attempting to be disposed of. This is the only information we will be releasing at this time.”

Anyone with information about this incident can remain anonymous and is asked to call the CHP Merced Communications Center at (209) 356-2900 and request to speak to Investigator A. Palazuelos. You can remain anonymous.