Mostly sunny
75.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

One Person Flown From Crash East Of HWY 49

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

CHP patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash where one person has been flown from the scene with serious injuries.

The CHP reports that the solo vehicle wreck happened in the area of Pine Drive near Dexter and Cuneo roads, between Groveland and Coulterville. Officers found the vehicle on its roof along a dirt road about a mile in from Cuneo Road.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and it airlifted one person suffering major injuries to a hospital in Modesto. The collision remains under investigation at this time.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 