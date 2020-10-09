One Person Flown From Crash East Of HWY 49

CHP patrol car View Photo

Mariposa, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash where one person has been flown from the scene with serious injuries.

The CHP reports that the solo vehicle wreck happened in the area of Pine Drive near Dexter and Cuneo roads, between Groveland and Coulterville. Officers found the vehicle on its roof along a dirt road about a mile in from Cuneo Road.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and it airlifted one person suffering major injuries to a hospital in Modesto. The collision remains under investigation at this time.