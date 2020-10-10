Mostly cloudy
52.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Unique Challenges For Upcoming General Election

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Debi Bautista

Debi Bautista

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista.

Her office is very busy preparing for the November 3 General Election. Vote by mail ballots were sent out earlier this week and early voting is now underway. She will talk about election security, how COVID-19 is impacting things, voting centers, voting by mail, and other related topics.

There are many races of interest this November. Decisions will be made regarding the President, Congress, Board of Supervisors, TUD, school boards and various special districts. There are also state and local propositions.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 