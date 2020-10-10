Unique Challenges For Upcoming General Election

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista.

Her office is very busy preparing for the November 3 General Election. Vote by mail ballots were sent out earlier this week and early voting is now underway. She will talk about election security, how COVID-19 is impacting things, voting centers, voting by mail, and other related topics.

There are many races of interest this November. Decisions will be made regarding the President, Congress, Board of Supervisors, TUD, school boards and various special districts. There are also state and local propositions.