Seeking Public’s Help To Find Missing Calaveras County Woman

Calaveras County, CA – The family of a 35-year-ol missing Calaveras County woman is asking for the public’s help to find their sibling.

Charlotte Edwards was last seen by family and friends on July 18th. A missing person’s report has been filed with the sheriff’s department. Relatives say Edwards was last seen in Calaveras County but has been known to frequent Tuolumne and Amador counties also. They say she mainly stayed in the Murphys, Pioneer and Angels Camp areas.

Edwards is described as a white female, 5’2” tall and 115 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. Her picture is in the image box.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office or the family directly at (707) 892-1084.