Forest Extends Emergency Fire Restrictions

Sonora, CA – The new order extends the emergency fire restriction on all forests, including the Stanislaus National Forest for another week.

On Tuesday, the Regional Forester Randy Moore extended the Emergency Fire Restrictions, due to the extreme fire danger through Oct. 14 at noon. The original order was set to expire on Thursday at noon.

The fire restrictions will remain in effect at all elevations. Stanislaus National Forest officials say that means that using any ignition sources, including campfires, propane or gel-fuel stoves, and smoking materials are prohibited in dispersed camping areas and in the wildness.

No additional revisions to the new regional fire restrictions were made. Visitors are still allowed to use propane and gas stoves in developed recreation sites only. Developed recreation sites are defined as areas, such as campgrounds and day-use areas.

The forest service provided these requirements for visitors using generators while camping:

Generators are allowed in open developed campgrounds, as long as campers follow posted quiet hours. A list of open campgrounds can be found on the web page.

All generators must be fitted with appropriate, functional spark arrestors

Generators are allowed in dispersed camping areas open under Forest Order STF-16-2020-19

Generators are NOT allowed in any wilderness area due to prohibition of motorized/mechanized items