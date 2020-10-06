Emergency Road Closure In Twain Harte Area

Twain Harte, CA – An emergency tree removal will close a section of roadway in the Twain Harte area on Wednesday (Oct.7).

Tuolumne County Public Works reports this is a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Company project. The hazardous tree is located at 18803 Middle Camp Sugarpine Road. PG&E crews conducted a site review and found that the very large tree was dead leaning towards a home. The utility has determined that if the tree is not removed it is “very possible that it could come down during this year’s storms,” according to public works officials.

PG&E has hired TMI out of Sacramento to do the emergency tree removal. For motorist’s safety, Middlecamp Sugarpine Road will be closed to through traffic, between Sierra Pine Avenue to Broadhurst Drive, while crews work to chop down the tree and then clear the debris. The work is slated for Wednesday, October 7th from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Detours signage will be in place.