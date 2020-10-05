Evacuation Orders Lifted For Amador County Fire

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Ione, CA — Fire officials took aggressive action to control a vegetation fire that was creating concerns on Sunday afternoon.

CAL Fire reports that the Lambert Fire ignited shortly before noon on Lambert Road near the community of Ione.

CAL Fire reports, “Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the day and were able to reach 30-percent containment.”

Thankfully, due to that progress, no homes are threatened any longer, and officials were able to lift all of the evacuation orders. Yesterday there was a mandatory evacuation order for Moriah Heights Road, and an evacuation advisory for the five mile radius around the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 23 firefighters remain on scene this morning, mopping up, and fully extinguishing, the blaze.