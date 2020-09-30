Yosemite Temporarily Bans Wood Campfires

Camp Fire - Wood Burning View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Wood fires are no longer allowed in Yosemite, park-wide, including in campgrounds, picnic spots, and outdoor residential areas.

A related order was signed by Acting Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon, citing the ongoing heavy smoke from the nearby Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest. It is not immediately clear how long wood fires will be prohibited.

The order states, “The smoke from this fire (Creek Fire) is degrading air quality throughout the park by creating levels of particulate matter that lead to the existence of unhealthy conditions.”

Charcoal fires are still allowed in designated campgrounds, picnic areas and residential areas.

Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane, are permitted, as are alcohol stoves.