Calaveras County Moves To Moderate Risk On States 4 Tier COVID-19 System

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers 9-29-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County has moves to the orange or “Moderate Risk” category on the states 4 Tier color-coded business reopening system, joining Tuolumne County.

Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita, broke the news, “Today Calaveras County moved from red to orange on California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This also allows us to open up other businesses and activities in the county. When all of us do our part and take preventive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 we help lower our county risk level and protect the most vulnerable members of our community,”

The county had been in the red or “Substantial” risk level for several weeks. This change to moderate loosens restrictions on activities in the county, meaning that some indoor business operations can open with modifications. Click here for more on the state’s blueprint for reopening businesses.

Public health officials also update that there have been five new positive cases of coronavirus in Calaveras. They include one female and two males between 18 to 49 years of age and one female and one male over 65 years of age. Districts 1 and 4 each had two cases to report. One case is being reported in District 2.

Two of these cases are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. Residents and staff continue to be monitor for any new cases at the skill nursing facility. To date, the county has a total of 322 confirmed COVID-19 case. Of those cases, 180 are females and 142 are males with the most cases in the 18-49 age range at 134. There are 8 active cases with 300 that have since recovered. A total of 14 people have died with their deaths being related to coronavirus.