More Illegal Marijuana Sites Busted In Calaveras County

Calaveras Marijuana Bust View Photos

Calaveras County, CA — Five properties in Calaveras County have had illegal marijuana grows busted over the past couple of weeks.

The only one where a suspect was located occurred early last week in the 100 block of Sawver Road in Glencoe. Officials seized 159 growing marijuana plants with a street value of over $111,000. 23-year-old Omar Serrano of West Point was cited for marijuana cultivation, marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The other busts/cases are still actively under investigation.

In the 10400 block of Sheep Ranch Road, deputies seized 155 growing marijuana plants. Additionally, one firearm was seized as evidence.

311 plants were taken from a property in the 2400 block of Butte Mountain Road in Murphys. 158 plants were seized from an illegal cultivation site in the 9000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch. 76 plants were discovered in the 19000 block of Old Greek Mine Road in Mountain Ranch.

Evidence was collected at all of the sites.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.