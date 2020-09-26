Hunters And Anglers Are Taking To The Forest

selective focus photography of man holding fishing rod View Photo

Sonora, CA — It’s National Hunting and Fishing Day today, but this year there is less forest space available for those activities.

Historic wildfire and fire conditions have forced the closure of about half of the national forests in California for the start of deer, upland game bird and small game seasons. While the Stanislaus National Forests remains open, nine forests, the Angeles, Cleveland, Los Padres, Inyo, Klamath, San Bernardino, Sequoia, Sierra, and Six Rivers, are currently closed. However, those closures are being reviewed daily and could change.

Forest Service officials advise that hunters and anglers should check ahead for any fire-related closures, camping restrictions and follow local health guidelines before heading out on any trip. Click here for closure updates and a list of all opened areas and any possible restrictions. Also, a valid California hunting or fishing license is required along with any required validations, tags and report cards. All California fishing and hunting regulations remain in effect.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is on the fourth Saturday in September and was established in 1972. Forest Service officials say it recognizes the important conservation contributions hunters and anglers make across the country.