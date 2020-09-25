Supervisor Series Features Kirk And District Three Projects

Twain Harte, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

It is part four in our series featuring each of the individual supervisors. Kirk’s district includes the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne area, and the communities at the upper elevations of the Highway 108 corridor.

One of the concerns he will address is overcrowding at the Pinecrest Lake Day Use area, and a possible solution he is going to propose to stakeholders. He will also talk about fire safety-related improvements underway at Mt. Provo, and other road and development projects in his district.

He will also weigh in on topics like business regulations related to COVID-19, the newly finalized county budget, the transient occupancy tax, library services, and the juvenile hall.