Air And Ground Crews Headed To A Fire In The Copperopolis Area

Fire ar the Saddle Creek Golf Resort in Copperopolis View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — If you heard Columbia aircraft fly overhead they are responding to a report of a fire at the Saddle Creek Golf Resort in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The blaze is vicinity the driving range, which is off of Saddle Creek Drive in the Copper Cove Subdivision. There are no details yet on the fire’s size, rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. However, CAL Fire has called in additional resources. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.