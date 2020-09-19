Sunny
83.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Air And Ground Crews Headed To A Fire In The Copperopolis Area

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire ar the Saddle Creek Golf Resort in Copperopolis

Fire ar the Saddle Creek Golf Resort in Copperopolis

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — If you heard Columbia aircraft fly overhead they are responding to a report of a fire at the Saddle Creek Golf Resort in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The blaze is vicinity the driving range, which is off of Saddle Creek Drive in the Copper Cove Subdivision. There are no details yet on the fire’s size, rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. However, CAL Fire has called in additional resources. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert