K9 Sniffs Out Large Stash Of Drugs

K9 Zeus that sniffed out the drugs View Photos

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy turned to his four-legged partner for back up and the K9 sniffing out a large drug bust.

While patrolling along Mono Way on Wednesday morning, a deputy spied a vehicle with multiple equipment violations. He and hit his lights and siren to pull the driver, 32-year-old Jose Delarosa of Modesto, over. Delarosa complied, stopping in the parking lot at the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora.

The deputy decided to call in his partner for back up. That is when K9 Zeus’ nose went to work sniffing around the vehicle. It did not take the dog long to smell the drugs and alert the deputy, who then also searched Delarosa.

In all, more than an ounce of heroin, over a quarter ounce of methamphetamine, and various pills, including ecstasy, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, were found. Delarosa was arrested without incident for possession, transportation, and sales of illegal drugs. His bail was set at $50,000.