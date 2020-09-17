Four New Positive COVID-19 Cases And Fourth Death Confirmed In TC

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases and also a fourth death related to the virus.

Of the four new cases, one is already recovered and two are in isolation. Health officials add that one person that had been hospitalized has since recovered.

Health officials also release new information regarding a woman in her 60s who died last week and had tested positive for coronavirus, as reported here. Her death was being investigated as to whether it was COVID related. In the department’s written daily update, it states, “Based on confirmed details, this was a COVID-19 related death, making this the fourth COVID-19 death of a Tuolumne County resident.”

To date, 11,032 coronavirus tests have been administered. The county has had 220 cases with 195 recovered. There are no individuals hospitalized, 7 active cases, and four deaths related to coronavirus.

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here. This site provides more detailed information on the criteria used to determine the tier into which a county is placed and how counties can move from one tier to another.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face-covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community