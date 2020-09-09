A Fourth Death Linked To COVID-19 In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health Officials report they are investigating a fourth death of a Tuolumne County resident that tested positive for COVID-19. The case is currently under investigation and public health will report more information once they receive it.

One new case is being reported today and the individual is hospitalized. One individual has moved from isolation to recovered. Age and other detailed information will be reported later in the week as the Health Department’s report display system recovers from the power outage and ongoing updates. Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category of the four-tiered, color-coded system for reopening businesses with Yellow being the 4th and least restrictive. For a current status map of every county in California click here. The tier status will be reviewed updated weekly.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/3 0 0 Amador 8 9/8 2 2 Calaveras 31 9/8 13 2 Mariposa 2 9/9 0 1 Madera 406 9/9 39 14 Merced 762 9/8 138 79 Mono 1 9/9 0 0 San Joaquin 859 9/8 105 87/29 Stanislaus 765 9/7 420 142/38 Tuolumne 6 9/9 2 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 216(+4) 239 15 Calaveras 253(+39) 286 2 Mariposa 70 (1) 74 2 Madera 3,600(+3) 4,064 58 Merced 7,530(+222) 8,415 123 Mono 159(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 16,968(+476) 18,204 377 Stanislaus 14,409 (+555) 15,441 290 Tuolumne 188(+1) 198 3

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here. This site provides more detailed information on the criteria used to determine the tier into which a county is placed and how counties can move from one tier to another.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community