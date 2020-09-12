8 COVID-19 Related Deaths And 12 New Cases In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-9-11-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Sadly, Calaveras County Public Health is reporting 8 new deaths from COVID-19 bringing its total to 10.

The latest fatalities include 2 females and 6 males all over the age of 65. All tested positive for coronavirus and their deaths stem from an outbreak among residents at the Avalon Health Care San Andreas, inform health officials. Due to state HIPAA privacy rules, no additional information is being released regarding these individuals.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who passed away from COVID-19,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Today is a somber day as we also remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. We extend our gratitude to all the first responders for their courage and service. We also take a pause to reflect on the lives lost to COVID-19 in Calaveras County and reflect on the heroism of healthcare workers that continue to provide valuable services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Public health officials also reported that there are 12 new cases of coronavirus in the county. They include 1 female and 2 males between 0 to 17 years of age, 4 females and 2 males between 18 to 49 years of age, and 3 males over 65 years of age. There were 4 cases reported in District 1, 1 case in Districts 2, and 7 cases in District 3.

“Calaveras County is still among California Counties where the county risk level is substantial. This means that some indoor business operations are allowed to proceed with specific modifications. We must remain vigilant. People can help Calaveras lower its risk by taking the necessary steps to prevent being exposed to COVID-19,” stated Dr. Kelaita. “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.

The county has reported 298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date with 259 recovered and 29 cases remain active.