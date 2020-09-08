Concern Remains As Creek Fire Continues Growth

Fresno County, CA — Over 1,000 firefighters have now arrived to help fight the 143,939 acre Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest near Shaver Lake.

The fire started this past Friday and the growth has been attributed to the dry conditions, extreme heat, difficult terrain and winds. Fire activity remains extreme with crowning and long-range spotting. Much of the area has been impacted by high tree mortality in recent years due to drought and bark beetles.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the communities of Big Creek, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake and Cascadel Woods. Evacuation warnings now in effect from Cressman Road – Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River. Also included are Jose Basin, Alder Spring, Mono Wind Casino, Meadow Lakes and Mile High.

All roads into Yosemite remain open, as the fire has not reached the park, but the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias remains closed as a precaution.