Yosemite Prepares For Potential Of Creek Fire Reaching Park

Mariposa Grove Museum Prepped For Fire View Photo

Yosemite, CA — There is concern that the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest near Shaver Lake could eventually reach parts of Yosemite National Park.

The latest size estimate this morning is 78,790 acres and there is no containment. While all entrances remain open into Yosemite, last night park officials closed the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias so that no one will be in that region if the fire advances to it. Pictured is a crew taking preventative measures by placing fire-resistant material over the Mariposa Grove Museum.

Yosemite Fire Management Office Dan Buckley says, “By taking these preventative measures now we will be able to more effectively allocate fire resources in response to the Creek Fire.”

The fire ignited on Friday at around 6:45pm. 976 firefighters are now assigned to the incident. A large Type 1 Incident Management Team will soon takeover incident command operations.