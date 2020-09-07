Labor Day 2020: Red Flag Warning, Excessive Heat Warning, Air Quality Alert

Early Morning Smoke Over New Melones View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 PM this evening through 8 AM Wednesday.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for both the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada starting at midnight tonight and through 6 PM Tuesday.

Strong high pressure will continue to bring hot and dry conditions across Northern and Central California today. Locally gusty wind will develop this afternoon, becoming widespread tonight and continuing through early Wednesday. Expect winds of 15 to 30 mph in the foothills and the mountains with gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph. In the Central Valley, winds of 10 to 25 mph are likely with gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The combination of wind and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions which may impact the numerous wildfires that are already occurring. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent starting additional fires.

The minimum daytime humidity will range from 5 to 20 percent. Maximum overnight humidity will be between 15 and 50 percent. Higher humidity recovery expected in the Central Valley.

Numerous wild fires are already occurring.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The Mariposa County and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts have issued an Air Quality Alert for both Mariposa and Tuolumne counties, due to the smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

The Air Quality Alert will likely remain in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravated lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant, People with heart and lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

The Excessive Heat Warning also remains in effect for the Central Sierra Foothills, the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada until 10 PM tonight.

Strong high pressure will result in daily and monthly record breaking heat today across the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada below 5,500 feet. The heat risks will range from moderate to very high levels during this time, which could impact the general population, especially those spending an extended time outdoors.

In the Mother Lode, the highs will range from 102 to 110 degrees. Expect afternoon highs ranging from 105 to 113 degrees in the Central Valley. The afternoon highs in the Sierra Nevada mountains will range from mid 80s to 100 degrees. Any localized dense smoke and haze will impact those temperatures.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday following the passage of a dry cold front.