Heaven for Kids Playground In Sonora To Be Refurbished

Kids Playing at the Heaven For Kids Park View Photo

Sonora, CA — The planned service project to refurbish the Heaven for Kids playground has been scheduled after a delay related to COVID-19. The non-profit organization Love Tuolumne County (LTC) is announcing they are restarting the community service projects they had planned. LTC’s first project will begin Saturday, September 19, at the Heaven for Kids playground by the Library in the 49er Rotary Park off Greenley Road.

The Heaven for Kids playground was built in 2000, the giant wooden play structure includes tunnels, slides, a climbing wall, monkey bars and tire swings. In the last few years many parts of the structure, owned by Tuolumne County, have fallen into disrepair. Love Tuolumne County will be renovating the playground by replacing rotting wood, staining new wood, repainting worn steeples and fixing broken equipment. Organizers say there are opportunities for both skilled labor and those interested in painting/staining wood and helping with the prep-work and clean-up.

If you would like to volunteer to assist, register on their website, LoveTuolumneCounty.org. Supplies for the project are being donated by JS West, Lowes and the County of Tuolumne.

LTC has been able to provide service to individuals and families who have been affected by COVID-19. This year volunteers delivered groceries, provided critical transportation and made wellness-checks. If you are in need of help, you can register on their website to be matched with someone who can meet your need.

Love Tuolumne County’s mission is to promote community-wide volunteerism through collaboration among leaders. LTC’s first county-wide Serve Day was scheduled for April 24, but was postponed due to the mandated limits on groups of people to limit the spread of COVID-19. A target for a new date is Spring 2021.

Love Tuolumne County is a city partner with Love Our Cities, a group founded in 2009 to address problems in cities that volunteers could help solve. Since its inception, Love Our Cities has garnered over 80 city-partners and brought together 180,000 volunteers who have donated over 800,000 volunteer hours.